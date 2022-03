Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reportedly been handed over to a British team at an airport in Tehran and will leave Iran today.The British-Iranian mother and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori both travelled to Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital this morning, according to their lawyer.Iranian state media later reported Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to the UK at the airport, after Tulip Siddiq, her local MP in London, confirmed she had arrived at the airport and was “on her way home”.It comes almost six years after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained in the country, and five years since...

