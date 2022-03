SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A digging trough will pass through the United States Thursday and through the weekend. A pocket of cold air will anchor over Michiana starting Friday morning and last through Saturday night. While the moisture in the atmosphere won’t be impressive, a quick dusting to 2 inches of snowfall will be possible late Thursday and through Friday morning. Impacts overall will be low. Lake effect snow will enter the equation on Saturday as the system exits to the east. The good news? The rebound back to the 30s and 40s will be in the forecast as early as Sunday. High temperatures look to be trending above average and in the 50s by next Wednesday.

12 DAYS AGO