Airplanes are durable so it makes sense to repurpose them

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Kevin Regan and his business partner Shane Thornton recently started selling cabins - not cabins...

www.ctpublic.org

Elite Daily

These Cheap Things Make Your Home Look So Much More Expensive, You'll Wish You Got Them Sooner

I’m this always looking for ways to better my home. I love nothing more than finding items that make my space look more stylish and put-together, and there’s always added bonus points if said items have a real purpose beyond decor. On my constant journey to find new things to spruce any area of my home, I’ve found that there’s no better place to look than Amazon.
HOME & GARDEN
Connecticut Public

If you can't beat an infestation of purple sea urchins, might as well ... eat them?

If you can't beat them, eat them. Purple sea urchins - not BJ Leiderman, who does our theme music - have been gobbling the coastlines of California since 2014, edging out the kelp forests, which reduces the living space for other young sea creatures. Red abalone fisheries have suffered, devastating what used to be a $44 million annual industry in California. Some conservationists - conservationists - have even hired divers to smash purple sea urchins with hammers. But maybe there's a new food industry among purple sea urchins.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

A diamond ring made from ranch dressing is for sale on eBay

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A condiment company wants you to start associating its dip with a new kind of carrot - the one you wear on your finger. Hidden Valley's created a diamond ring - a diamond made from ranch dressing. How? Also, why? The process involved heating dry ranch seasoning to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, then crushing it under 400 tons of pressure for months. Bids for the 2-carat ranch ring have topped $12,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.
ECONOMY
