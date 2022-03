Deshaun Watson has touched down in Cleveland, effectively marking the end of the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield may not have to travel far for his next NFL stop however. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on Friday that the Browns are having discussions with the Indianapolis Colts about a possible Mayfield trade. The Colts are looking for a new starting quarterback after dealing Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.

