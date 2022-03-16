ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Morning: More severe weather possible tomorrow night and again next week

By Bryan Ramsey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Nice weather is expected for the middle of your week with cool morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s before warming to 70 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy through the day. Thursday-Friday: St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday. Much of the day should be dry with...

Killeen Daily Herald

Severe Storms possible Thursday evening and night

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Thursday into Thursday night. The risks are for large hail and gusty winds primarily. A stray tornado is possible, but not too likely. The storm system responsible for this outlook was...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

What to expect from possible severe weather Monday and the rest of your week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of right now, the severe weather threat for everyone in our area expect for some of western Alabama, has been taken down from a level two to a level one severe weather threat which is marginal. Due to that, the chance for a spin up tornado, hail, and flooding is even lower than it was yesterday. The main threat is going to be damaging winds that some of these storms could bring through.
MERIDIAN, MS
WNCT

This is Severe Weather Preparedness Week

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week and Pitt County Emergency Management officials want to make sure everyone is ready. Adrianna Hargrove has more on this. You can also get more details and tips to keep you safe at WNCT.com.
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Wednesday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are falling into the 30s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. More sunshine and another nice day is on the way for tomorrow with temperatures nearing 70 degrees by afternoon. Another cold front arrives Friday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday and a likely chance for rain along the front. As temperatures fall behind the front, some rain could be mixed with sleet and snow before the end of the day, but no accumulations are expected. A hard freeze will happen overnight Friday into Saturday morning, then a quick warm-up through the weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WVNT-TV

Rain Continues Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning

Wednesday night will bring cloudy skies and mild temperatures. We will only drop into the mid 40s so all the precipitation we see will be in the form of rain. Showers will continue through the evening into the early morning hours of our Thursday. Thursday, rain at times with the...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Novak Weather: Signs of more active weather next week

Here is Wednesday's weather briefing that focuses on:. - The continued quiet & seasonably WARM weather pattern that will dominate through the weekend. - A more active weather pattern evolves next week. - Our next opportunity for precipitation arrives early next week along with colder temperatures by mid-week.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

A bright and windy start gives way to more rain Thursday

So far, March has seen warmer temps than usual — and less rain. In typical “in like a lion” fashion, March has ricocheted between sunshine, rain, wind, and fog. But after Saturday’s round of showers and thunderstorms roll through New England, the week will take on more of a steady spring outlook in the Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
WINKNEWS.com

A few strong storms possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning

A warmer afternoon is expected as high temperatures reach the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Our winds will occasionally be breezy, making for light to moderate chop within our bays. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin forming inland after lunchtime. These will likely weaken around sunset. The second round...
FORT MYERS, FL

