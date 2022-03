WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Fire Department responded to an early morning apartment fire on Westown Drive near Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive on Saturday. Police say the fire was first reported around 3:41 a.m. Responding crews saw the fire spreading along the roof of an apartment building upon arrival. Three buildings were searched and evacuated before firefighters began battling the fire, according to authorities.

