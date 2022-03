One of the universally known faces of the Stamford-based company in the last 20 years is undoubtedly John Cena, who has practically traveled the whole world to make WWE and its storylines known. In all his years of unfinished career, John Cena has been the absolute workaholic of the Stamford company, with Vince McMahon who has used him for years in his storylines and in his most important matches, making him even unpleasant and hated by several members of the WWE Universe, who could no longer stand his being a superhero, in every context and in every way.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO