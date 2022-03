Reebok has been around for an impressive 64 years now, and throughout the decades of its lifespan, the sportswear company has brought many iconic footwear silhouettes into fruition. In 2021, the British sportswear imprint launched a new initiative entitled “Reserve” which is was designed to shine a light on some of its key footwear players over the years but through a more elevated lens. Expansion is occurring for this collection this year, and it’s starting with the Classic Leather 1983 Vintage.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO