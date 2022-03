Tony Stewart's Columbus, Indiana house looks like a luxury hunting resort. The pictures are crazy. This is, in no way, meant to disrespect the legendary NASCAR driver Tony Stewart. But, this house is not for everyone. The decor is what I would call redneck chic. With that being said, this is Tony Stewart's dream home. If you're a big Tony Stewart fan and have $30 million to drop on this hillbilly heaven, you might want to take a tour of the nearly 20,000 square feet of this Hoosier home located at 10285 W Youth Camp Rd in Columbus, IN.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO