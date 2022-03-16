ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baseball Splits; LaCrosse Wins in OT

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday in college baseball the Wartburg Knights split with St. Mary’s...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

The refs marred North Carolina’s upset win over No. 1 Baylor in March Madness

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels dominated No. 1 seed Baylor for the first 30 minutes of their round of 32 matchup in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament on Saturday. That’s when Baylor started a massive comeback fueled by their full court press defense and aided by several questionable calls and non-calls from the refs that had all of social media talking about a conspiracy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
TMZ.com

Daymond John Says NCAA Tournament Is 'Modern-Day Slavery'

"Shark Tank" star Daymond John is having a hard time enjoying this year's NCAA Tournament ... saying he believes it's "horrible," and is actually "modern-day slavery." The 53-year-old businessman spelled out his beef with March Madness to Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Friday ... explaining he thinks the players are getting a raw deal in the huge event.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado baseball wins first conference series, softball splits day

UNC (5-14) started its inaugural Summit League series with a bang, defeating Western Illinois on Friday, 12-7. The Leathernecks started well, getting one run across in the first inning before the Bears did the same. Freshman right fielder Jake King doubled in the leadoff spot and was brought home later by sophomore first baseman Garrett Fisher.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy