Work to begin on US-83 near McCook

LINCOLN, Neb.-Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day. NSP and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are urging everyone to have a sober driver on this St. Patrick’s Day. This campaign runs on March 17 and includes troopers and dispatchers from across Nebraska.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO