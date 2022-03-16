ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, NE

Work to begin on US-83 near McCook

North Platte Post
 4 days ago
News Release Nebraska Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, a crack seal project will begin March 23 on US-83, according to the Nebraska Department...

Work to begin on Front St. in North Platte Monday

Western Engineering will begin their roto-milling and overlay operations on Monday, March 21st on Front Street from North Buffalo Bill Avenue to North Willow Street. Alternate routes are suggested or may be required. Local business traffic will be allowed. Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) — Three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma, authorities said. The pilot William Lauber, 58, of Milford; passenger Christine Lauber, 58, of Milford; and passenger Ragan Lauber, 21, of Lincoln, died in the crash about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a statement.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Nebraska troopers to patrol for drivers pressing their luck on St. Patty's Day

LINCOLN, Neb.-Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day. NSP and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are urging everyone to have a sober driver on this St. Patrick’s Day. This campaign runs on March 17 and includes troopers and dispatchers from across Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
VA proposal: New hospital in Omaha, clinics in Fremont, Bluffs

A new hospital in Omaha would be built as part of a national streamlining of VA medical facilities recommended in a report Monday from VA Secretary Denis McDonough. The report was the first step in a years-long process to revamp health care offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and likely faces significant obstacles in Congress.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

