Brooklyn-based creamery's Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is back

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
If you are one of the many who fell in love with the Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream last summer, you're in luck!

As of right now, ice cream lovers can grab the unique dessert at a Walmart near you.

The eccentric flavor will only be available for a limited time, however.

Shoppers can also grab the six other flavors the Brooklyn-based creamery, Van Leeuwen, created to be sold exclusively at Walmart.

The Planet Earth, Pizza, Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee and Wild Blueberry Shortcake are all the new flavors sure to satisfy those taste buds.

The flavors are carried in Walmart nationwide.

