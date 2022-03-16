ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Bipartisan talk with Liz Cheney is a shot at civility

By Billy Arnold
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeton County Democrat Paul Hansen wants to have a conversation about elections that doesn’t get political. So does Republican John Fox. But they disagree over whether it’s possible. “I think we have to,” Hansen said. “It’s the first time in history that a president’s refused to accept...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
Decider.com

‘The View’ Hosts Clash After Sunny Hostin Questions Liz Cheney’s Bravery

After facing a shortage of conservative guest hosts at the beginning of 2022, The View has welcomed back a carousel of co-hosts to shake things up — but sometimes the drama comes courtesy of the panel! Case in point: On today’s episode, mayhem broke out when Sunny Hostin pushed back against guest host Alyssa Farah and the other hosts (who praised Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney for going against her own party).
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Republican#Abc#Ipsos#Americans
Idaho8.com

Rand Paul sides with Liz Cheney opponent at Wyoming event

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is criticizing Liz Cheney, saying the committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is an “abomination” that should be disbanded. Paul spoke in Cheyenne on Monday at a campaign event for Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney who’s running against Cheney in Wyoming’s upcoming Republican primary. Cheney has become a target within her own party for voting to impeach Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and for being on the House committee investigating it. A Cheney spokesperson says the committee is conducting a nonpartisan investigation into the most serious attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Hunter Biden story is the 'death of journalism': Doug Collins

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted to The New York Times confirming that Hunter Biden's laptop is legit on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying the stunning admission marks the "death of journalism." DOUG COLLINS: It's just amazing what has happened. We've been talking about this for years. But I just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy