Lobbying world

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Ed Mortimer joined GPS company NextNav as vice president of government affairs. Mortimer most recently was vice president of transportation and infrastructure at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Crypto.com hired Kevin Harris as senior director of public affairs. Harris previously served as executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus and senior adviser to Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

Amanda Slater joined Mastercard as senior vice president of public policy and head of U.S. federal affairs. Slater most recently was a principal at Rich Feuer Anderson and previously served as senior policy adviser to Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.).

Spencer Pederson joined the National Electrical Manufacturers Association as vice president of public affairs. Pederson most recently was vice president of federal affairs at the Consumer Brands Association and previously served as legislative assistant to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

The Vogel Group hired James Fitzella as a director. Fitzella most recently served as Republican senior professional staffer for the House Rules Committee.

Laurie McKay joined the Kennedy Center as vice president of government relations and protocol. McKay most recently was a director in the government law and policy group of Greenberg Traurig LLP.

The Beer Institute hired Annie Starke as senior director of federal affairs. Starke most recently was a policy adviser at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP and previously served as a legal fellow for the House Ways and Means Committee’s tax policy subcommittee.

Venn Strategies hired Bennett Resnik as a senior vice president in its critical infrastructure practice. Resnik previously was counsel and director of government relations at Cardinal Infrastructure LLC.

