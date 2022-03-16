ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Why Mallorca is the glamorous Balearic Island to book now for summer

By Lily Worcester
tatler.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSantanyi is a charming rural town on the lesser-known south-east coast of the island, and, as of April 2021, home to Can Ferrereta, one of Mallorca’s hottest new hotels. The entrance of the converted 17th-century mansion (so low key that it could easily be missed) gives way to the hotel’s elegant...

Daily Mail

Britain at its best: The delights of Oban, home to one of the oldest whisky distilleries in Scotland and a perfect base for exploring the country's western islands

From McCaig’s Tower on the hill above the harbour you may feel temporarily transported to the capital of Italy during the days of the Romans. For this ‘tower’ is nothing of the sort. Instead, it takes the form of a wide, granite amphitheatre, 650ft in circumference and based on the Colosseum in Rome.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Stunning Castle in Portugal Is Available on Airbnb — and Has Verdant Gardens and an Outdoor Pool

Your next vacation deserves to be regal, which is exactly why you should book "The Castle," a gorgeous estate located 40 minutes outside Porto, Portugal for your getaway. Known as the Santa Marta de Portuzelo Castle, the Manueline-style house includes design elements dating back to the 12th century and comes with a whopping 21,528 square feet of space for you and 15 guests, making it ideal for a family reunion or trip with friends. And, it's available on Airbnb.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

Garden of Eden meets Silicon Valley… on a Pacific Island. That’s the Four Seasons Resort of Sensei Lanai. The seeds here were literally planted in 2012, when Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle, purchased most of Lanai island and began to invest in organic farming and solar energy. Its opening late last year was a revelation of techno wellness. Prepare to be pampered silly – and peppered with data. Collaborating with David Agus, a scientist and oncologist best known for treating Steve Jobs, Ellison has created a spa enclave that aims to help guests focus on their long term health through personalised, high-tech analysis. A thermal body scan, for example, locates areas of inflammation. But it’s almost impossible to feel agitated when all the treatments take place in your own private spa hale – pronounced ‘hah-lay’ – an idyllic, cottage-like sanctuary with steam rooms and infrared saunas, and open to a lush garden graced with soaking pools and other delights. The menus, prepared by famed chef Nobu Matsuhisa, feature delectable produce fresh from the property’s own hydroponic farm.
LIFESTYLE
The Points Guy

I’ve toured all of the world’s best cruise ship suites — here’s why these 5 blew me away

Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information. As regular readers know, I’m as happy in a tiny “inside” cabin on a cruise ship as I am in a super-suite. I’m a minimalist at heart, and all I really require from a cruise ship cabin is a place to lay my head at night and enough storage for what I can fit in a 21-inch carry-on bag.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

The biggest cruise ship in the world sets sail: It has an ice rink and 19 swimming pools, room for 9,200 people and is longer than London's Shard is tall

She is a true behemoth of the ocean; a city on water longer than the Shard is tall with her own Central Park, ice rink, casino, 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants and 11 bars. Weighing in at 236,857 tons – five times that of the Titanic – the Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, set sail in spectacular style on Friday for her maiden seven-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel + Leisure

You Can Now Buy a Vacation Home on a Cruise Ship Sailing Around the World

For most people, sailing the world is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But for a few lucky travelers, an endless journey circumnavigating the globe could be a reality. When Storylines' first residential cruise ship launches in 2024, it will feature 547 fully furnished residences available for purchase to globe trotters who would like to live, work, and play while exploring the world. Most of the one-to-four-bedroom homes, ranging from 237 to 1,970 square feet, feature balconies and can be customized in a coastal or contemporary style. While the onboard residences are in the $1 million to $8 million range, there are also a number of homes available for as little as $400,000 on a 12- to 24-month lease basis.
LIFESTYLE
The Points Guy

5 things I love about Royal Caribbean’s new suite neighborhood – and 3 that need work

Royal Caribbean has unveiled a new suite neighborhood on its newest and biggest ship, Wonder of the Seas, and my daughter and I are among the first to move in. I’ve put down (temporary) roots in most of the major luxury cruise lines at sea, but I’ve never rented rooms in a suite enclave on a big, mass-market ship. For the hefty sum of $11,000, My Grand comes with not only sizable living quarters, but access to a VIP-only restaurant, lounge and sun deck, and a bevy of perks, from complimentary Wi-Fi to private beach access on Labadee.
MUSIC
The Points Guy

Why you should be making your summer travel plans right now

The official start of spring is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your summer vacation — seriously. We know it might seem a little early to start locking in plans for travel in June, July and August. But pent-up demand for travel coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, reduced air loads and limited availability could spell a perfect storm of summer sellouts.
TRAVEL
tatler.com

Why Can Ferrereta is the Mallorcan hotspot to escape to this summer

According to charismatic general manager Miguel, some of the most beautiful beaches in Mallorca can be found near this sleepy, ochre-tinted town in the south. And he would know: The Connaught hotel alumnus has an innate understanding of the local area – and a knack for bringing it to life for his guests. Ask and he’ll tell you about the Norfolk pines that tower over the cobbled courtyards (legacies of the well-travelled family that once lived in the house, parts of which date back to the 17th century); or about the weekly market, which his chefs scour for the freshest tomatoes, ready to blitz into a glorious gazpacho at La Fresca restaurant; or about the Moorish influence, evidenced in the jadegreen pool flanked by 100-year-old olive trees. Miguel also has a sixth sense for what his guests need: be it a quiet corner to retreat to – the sitting room with its linen sofas and coffee-table books; a recommendation at dinner – the lobster rice, perhaps?; or a place to unwind after a day of exploring, such as Sa Calma spa. Miguel makes Can Ferrereta a place to enjoy the simpler things while time stands still – nothing beats sipping a gin and tonic, as the evening sun sets the walls aflame.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

The Woodward

In a lakeside stretch where luxury hotels stand shoulder to shoulder, The Oetker Collection has opted for less is more to mark its arrival in the Geneva scene. There are just 26 suites offering exceptional views of the lake, the Jet d’Eau and Mont Blanc beyond. Interiors come courtesy of Pierre-Yves Rochon; beds are framed by Fromental wallpapers and Nespresso stations are hidden behind lacquered doors inset with mother-of-pearl. In the white marble and onyx bathrooms, where Guerlain Orchidée Impériale graces the rain showers, the handles are formed by Lalique glass medusas. Beneath lies Switzerland’s only Guerlain spa – and the longest pool in town. Above is the domain of executive chef Olivier Jean, long a disciple of the late Joël Robuchon in Taipei, who delivers dishes faithful to the master’s repertoire, such as seared blue lobster with Malabar pepper and pak choi. For a fresh interpretation of Geneva on a plate, Jean’s vegetable-centric menu at Le Jardinier is not to be missed.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit the Dominican Republic for a Caribbean adventure

Consistently warm weather, balmy waters and year-round adventures make the Dominican Republic an enticing destination no matter what the season. Whether your idea of a vacation involves maneuvering an ATV through hilly jungles, watching whales off the coast, hiking to cascading waterfalls or simply soaking up the sun in blissful peace at a luxe resort, this Caribbean island won’t disappoint.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

County house elegance reinvented: why city-weary Londoners can’t get enough of Four Seasons Hampshire

Follow the trail of Land Rovers on the M3 on a Friday night and you can probably guarantee they’ll all be making a beeline for the same red-bricked Georgian manor house. Nested in the Hampshire hills, just over an hour outside of London and set within 500 glorious acres, is the legendary Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, a place that’s been luring city-weary families for a weekend getaway in the country for the past 17 years.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Morro De São Paulo, A Paradise Island Located Near Brazil's Blackest City

Brazil’s Blackest city of Salvador is a land that is a wonder to the people of the African diaspora for many reasons. A place where 70% of the population are of African descent, Salvador maintains its African roots that are largely seen. But, if you decide to go this beautiful city, it is also worth visiting Morro de São Paulo island, one of the top destinations on the Brazilian northeast coast located only one hour from Salvador.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

The Tatler Travel Guide 2022

They stand resplendent in exquisite settings, offering opulence with soul, fantasy with fun, and generously sprinkling their stardust on guests. Welcome to the most spectacular hotels on Earth, as featured in the Tatler Travel Guide 2022. Hole up on these pure shores for sun, sea and ceviche – and leave...
TRAVEL
tatler.com

As he turns 64, we look back at the glamorous life of Prince Albert of Monaco so far

As the only son of Prince Rainier III and his wife, the former Hollywood actress-turned-royal, Grace Kelly, Prince Albert II of Monaco was destined to be leader of the small principality from birth. First in line to the throne, at the time it was only male heirs who could ascend to the Monégasque throne, although his drawn-out bachelorhood (for a period in the 1990s, he permanently had a model or actress attached to his arm) prompted his father to begrudgingly change that law, allowing for his elder sister Princess Caroline and her three children to inherit. During his youth, he was educated both at home and abroad, moving briefly to the US for college, and even joining a fraternity. Always a keen sportsman, he once harboured ambitions of playing for the national football squad, before instead settling to be an Olympic bobsleigh driver. It was through this love of sport that he met his now wife, the former Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock, with the two tying the knot in 2011 and putting to an end his playboy prince years. Despite this, his past has continued to follow him around, with a third paternity suit brought against him in just 2020. In recent months, the marriage has been haunted by rumours of unhappiness, with Charlene remaining away from the principality for much of 2021, and now receiving treatment in an unknown medical facility.
WORLD

