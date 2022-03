HOLLYWOOD—Whew, where do we begin “Days of Our Lives” fans? I mean there has been a lot transpiring in the town of Salem, so I guess we have to begin where we last chatted discussing the shenanigans of Kristen DiMera. She had been holding Sarah Horton on that island then Steve and Kayla joined, soon followed by Abigail. Well, there is good news: Sarah, Steve, Kayla and Abigail are back in Salem. The bad news: Kristen DiMera has escaped the authorities yet again.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO