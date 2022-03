The Arizona Cardinals’ 2021-2022 season came to a disappointing end, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The team has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbed his social media of all things Cardinals-related for a period of time. Murray has since added them back on his social media accounts, alleviating concerns that he would no longer want to be their starting quarterback.

