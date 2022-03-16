ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso County Officials Announce the Use of Face Coverings is Encouraged but No Longer Required at County Courthouse and Other County Buildings

By EPHP Promotions
elpasoheraldpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Administrative Judge Linda Chew and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego have consulted with the City of El Paso Department of Public Health throughout the pandemic to implement best practices in protecting the health of citizens, staff and officials. Public Health officials have informed County officials that the...

elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 3

Francisco Javier Estrada
1d ago

oh no! we certainly do t want to contaminate state officers. they are much better than regular citizens who had to work under same conditions with or without Covid 19. God made state officers akin to Angels, let's not go near them!

Reply
4
Ben Lop
1d ago

Democrats are changing their tune cause they know how bad they are going to lose in November. But if they steal the elections again….

Reply
3
 

