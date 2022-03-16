El Paso County Officials Announce the Use of Face Coverings is Encouraged but No Longer Required at County Courthouse and Other County Buildings
Local Administrative Judge Linda Chew and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego have consulted with the City of El Paso Department of Public Health throughout the pandemic to implement best practices in protecting the health of citizens, staff and officials. Public Health officials have informed County officials that the...elpasoheraldpost.com
Comments / 3