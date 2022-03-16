Police Search For Driver Who Crashed Into Parked Car, House Overnight
Oklahoma City police are looking for a driver who crashed into a parked car and a house overnight near Northeast 36th and Prospect.
The impact of the crash was enough to move the parked car in front of the house next door.
Police say a woman who was a passenger in the suspect's car was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
According to police, the suspect's car was still able to run and the driver took off after the woman exited the vehicle.
