Police Search For Driver Who Crashed Into Parked Car, House Overnight

Oklahoma City police are looking for a driver who crashed into a parked car and a house overnight near Northeast 36th and Prospect.

The impact of the crash was enough to move the parked car in front of the house next door.

Police say a woman who was a passenger in the suspect's car was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

According to police, the suspect's car was still able to run and the driver took off after the woman exited the vehicle.

