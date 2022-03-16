ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy and very warm for Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleA south wind returns today with gust up...

WLOX

Very cold and windy Saturday, freeze possible Sunday morning

Strong winds arrive tonight! A wind advisory and a freeze watch are in effect for South Mississippi this weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Plenty of weather impacts from Friday into Saturday and Sunday. What a busy morning in the weather center. Hope you have a good weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

A windy and warm Monday on tap with a spring-like forecast ahead

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Lows this morning are in the upper 30s with southwest winds 10 mph. We will see SW winds ramp up throughout the day helping bring in above-average temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s region-wide with mostly sunny to...
ENVIRONMENT
WSVN-TV

WARM & WINDY WEATHER CONTINUES

Hope the start of the weekend was a good one for everyone despite the pesky East winds we dealt with all day. Apart from a wind advisory that had been issued for coastal and metro Miami-Dade and Broward, our Saturday in South Florida turned out quite nice. This morning we saw a similar setup as yesterday: Above average temperatures and breezy conditions to start the day, however, we noticed one big difference this morning –> a much drier start than yesterday!
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday with a chance of rain

Get ready for a warm and windy day Kansas City! Temperatures are starting out near 60° and we’ll warm into the 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a strong south wind that will blow between 18 and 25 miles per hour, with gusts as strong as 40 mph possible. There is a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms into this evening with the stronger storms more likely in northern Missouri. With that said, anyone in the region could get a stronger, fast-moving storm with gusty winds and hail later this afternoon into this evening, so be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts, like from the KCTV5 app! Colder air moves in tomorrow with additional rain chances in the afternoon and evening that could turn into snow before sunrise on Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSLA

Warm, windy weekend; rain and storms possible late Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! It’s going to be a warm and windy weekend with a few showers here and there but most areas will remain dry. Sunday night into Monday morning is when we’ll have a chance for strong to severe storms as a cold front moves into our region.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly, windy Friday ahead of a warm stretch

MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once again another storm system has mainly impacted areas to our S... With Eppley measuring only about a quarter inch of snow this brings our seasonal total to just over 10″ this season... on average we would have seen 2′ by now! This is likely around where we’ll end the winter count with only 10 days left in the winter season.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Major Warm-Up, Windy Start to Weekend

Chicago is getting a glimpse of spring this weekend with temperatures nearing 70 degrees on Saturday accompanied by some strong winds. Saturday will likely warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s throughout the day with partly sunny skies until a chance for rain and storms by evening and overnight, according to the latest forecast models.
CHICAGO, IL
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Wet, windy and very warm

UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Record high temperature set for March 7 in area. INITIAL POST: A windy, wet and very warm Monday is on tap, with the possibility of thunderstorms from the late afternoon well into the evening, the National Weather Service says. A couple of temperature records are in...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Very warm St. Patrick’s Day

(KFVS) - Most areas across the Heartland saw temperatures reaching the lower 70s this afternoon!. Grant Dade says it will remain mild with temperatures slowly dropping into the 50s tonight. Lows by morning will dip into the middle to upper 40s. St. Patrick’s Day will be partly cloudy and very...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Very warm, dry week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, March 14

We have a couple bands of clouds sweeping through eastern KELOLAND, with a few breaks of sunshine in between. With a northerly breeze cooling us from yesterday’s mild Sunday, temperatures are close to normal for mid March. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, with temperatures dipping down...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Not as chilly tonight, then another warm one Wednesday

Temperatures around 70 this afternoon felt mighty nice. It’s the time of year we can see high temperatures 10 or more above average and it gets you into the sweet spot. We’ve got more of the same on the way through tomorrow ahead of our next rain chance. Any raindrops should hold off until tomorrow night.
ENVIRONMENT
Pasadena Star-News

Windy weather to blow out of here in time for warm weekend

It’s expected to get windier as the weekend approaches, forecasters say, but the winds probably won’t last long. The gusty Santa Ana winds had already arrived in the mountains and valleys of Southern California Thursday afternoon, and were expected to grow stronger in the evening and into Friday morning, said Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
SANTA ANA, CA

