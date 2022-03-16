ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the African Blob? Mysterious Mass Slowly Rising Underneath Continent

By Donny Meacham
 1 day ago
What is the African blob? The Earth is a mysterious place, and the blob beneath Africa is the latest bizarre natural phenomenon to prove just that. Scientists have remained baffled for years by two enormous land masses that are just sitting beneath Earth's surface, but one blob under Africa is slowly...

LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Scientists uncover the largest crater on Earth under 100,000 years old

A crescent-shaped crater in Northeast China holds the record as the largest impact crater on Earth that formed in the last 100,000 years. Prior to 2020, the only other impact crater ever discovered in China was found in Xiuyan county of the coastal province of Liaoning, according to a statement from the NASA Earth Observatory. Then, in July 2021, scientists confirmed that a geological structure in the Lesser Xing'an mountain range had formed as a result of a space rock striking Earth. The team published a description of the newfound impact crater that month in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science.
ASTRONOMY
ABC7 Chicago

New '20/20' special decodes mysteries of Heaven's Gate cult, largest mass suicide on American soil

The extraordinary Diane Sawyer Event Special premieres Friday night, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams next day on Hulu. It remains the largest mass suicide ever on American soil: In 1997, 39 people in Rancho Santa Fe, California, took their own lives because they believed a UFO would carry them to a higher level of existence for all eternity.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Detected Mysterious and Unstable Blobs Beneath Earth's Mantle

Two massive blob-like formations exist within the Earth's mantle, roughly on opposing ends of the planet. Each of the blobs, technically known as Large Low-Shear-Velocity Provinces (LLSVPs), is the size of a continent and 100 times taller than Mt. Everest. One is located beneath the African continent, while the other is located beneath the Pacific Ocean.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Distant galaxies appear to overlap in new Hubble telescope image

A new Hubble image shows two deceivingly close galaxies located in the constellation Virgo. The Hubble Space Telescope captured the barred spiral galaxy NGC 4496A and the spiral galaxy NGC 4496B. The two galaxies only appear to overlap due to a chance alignment — in reality, they are actually located incredibly far apart. NGC 4496A is 47 million light-years from Earth, while NGC 4496B is 212 million light-years away, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA).
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Meteorites That Helped Form Earth May Have Originated in the Outer Solar System

Evidence suggests surface minerals of outer main-belt asteroids, proposed to have sourced building blocks of Earth’s water and life, are only stable at low temperatures. These asteroids formed in distant orbits and may help explain Earth’s composition. Our Solar System is believed to have formed from a cloud...
ASTRONOMY
