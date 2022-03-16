ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Germany to secure COVID-19 vaccine production through 2029

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mt8vL_0egdzENT00

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany plans to spend up to 2.861 billion euros ($3.14 billion) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029, the economy ministry said.

Germany's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to sign contracts with BioNTech (22UAy.DE), CureVac/GSK (5CV.DE), (GSK.L), Wacker/CordenPharma, Celonic and IDT, the ministry said in a statement.

The contracts will maintain the ratcheted-up production capacities created during the coronavirus pandemic by paying an annual standby fee, ensuring enough vaccine can be produced quickly for the population.

"We have learned from the coronavirus pandemic and initial vaccine shortage: With these contracts, we are securing vaccine production and supply for years to come and are taking precautions for the citizens of Germany," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

The contracts give the government access rights to the companies' production capacities if the coronavirus pandemic persists or a new pandemic breaks out, and contain arrangements stipulating vaccine supply and production for the government.

The next step is to sign pandemic readiness agreements with the five companies, according to the economy ministry.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

CDC adds 3 destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three destinations to the highest level of its COVID-19 travel advisories on Monday. Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand were updated to "Level 4" locations, with "very high" levels of coronavirus risk reported. A country or territory is marked as "Level...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Economy Ministry#Curevac Gsk#Wacker Cordenpharma#Idt
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy