ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Moscow and Kyiv see signs of compromise on Ukraine's security status

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tStJ3_0egdyZYr00

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that a neutral status for Ukraine with its own limited army, similar to Austria's, was being considered as a compromise in peace talks with Kyiv, while Ukraine spoke of outside powers guaranteeing its security.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what it calls a special military operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, but has made only stuttering progress and failed to seize any of its major cities.

Bolstered by the strength of its defence, Ukraine says it is ready to negotiate to end the war, but not to surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator, told state television: "Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral, demilitarised state, but at the same time a state with its own army and navy."

RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying this option "could really be seen a compromise".

In his latest rallying cry to Ukraine's citizens, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said any peace deal must protect their country from future threats.

"We can and must fight today, now. We can and must defend our state, our life, our Ukrainian life," he said in a video address. "We can and must negotiate a just but fair peace for Ukraine - real security guarantees that will work."

The atmosphere around the talks has become more positive after three weeks of war that have killed thousands of people and displaced several million Ukrainians.

Even if the security question can be resolved, enormous issues remain, including the status of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, and that of two largely Russian-speaking regions of eastern Ukraine - the Donbass - which Moscow has recognised as independent states.

CRIMEA AND DONBASS

Medinsky said Crimea and the Donbass remained key questions, along with humanitarian issues including "denazification" - an allusion to Russia's allegation that Ukraine, which has a democratically elected government and president, is run by extreme nationalists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian RBC news that there was also focus on the rights of Ukraine's native Russian-speakers, some of whom complain that they are forced to speak Ukrainian or seen as second-class citizens.

But he said that, on "neutral status" and security guarantees, "there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement".

Kyiv's chief negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, said a model of legally binding security guarantees that would offer Ukraine protection by a group of allies in the event of a future attack was "on the negotiating table". read more

"What does this mean? A rigid agreement with a number of guarantor states undertaking clear legal obligations to actively prevent attacks," he said on his Telegram channel.

"This means that the signatories of the guarantees do not stand aside in the event of an attack on Ukraine, as today," he said, "but they take an active part on the side of Ukraine in the conflict and officially provide us with an immediate supply of the necessary amount of weapons."

He said Ukraine also wanted to be sure that its skies could quickly be closed to air attacks - the kind of "no-fly" zone that Kyiv has in vain urged the Western NATO alliance to impose.

President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow cannot let Ukraine join NATO because that would pose an existential threat to Russian security.

Austria, which Russia is citing as a potential model, is bound to neutrality by its constitution, which prohibits entry into military alliances and the establishment of foreign military bases on its territory.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Mark Trevelyan, Sujata Rao and Francois Murphy; Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Medinsky
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Moscow#Demilitarise#Russian#Austrian#Swedish#Ria News Agency#Kremlin#Ukrainian
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AOL Corp

Moscow says hundreds of Russian troops killed, thousands more injured in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 497 Russian troops had been killed and 1,597 injured to date since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a sharply different estimate hours later, saying that over 7,000 Russian...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy