Newsstand: Notre Dame men’s basketball picks up multiple NABC individual awards

Dane Goodwin (right) and Blake Wesley are Notre Dame's two leading scorers in 2021-22 (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Mike Brey’s peers were impressed with his work guiding Notre Dame back to the NCAA Tournament.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Brey its 2021-22 District 2 Coach of the Year, it announced Tuesday. Additionally, Notre Dame guards Dane Goodwin and Blake Wesley were second-team NABC District 2 selections. The All-District 2 teams were comprised entirely of ACC players. In all, there are 24 all-district teams and coach of the year awards.

Notre Dame went 22-10 and 15-5 in the ACC this season and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The Irish play Rutgers (18-13, 12-8 Big Ten) in a battle of No. 11 seeds on Wednesday (9:10 p.m. ET, TruTV), with the winner moving on to play No. 6 Alabama Friday. Wesley (14.6 points per game) and Goodwin (13.9) are the team’s two leading scorers and earned All-ACC honors earlier this month.

This year marks Notre Dame’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in Brey’s 22 seasons as head coach.

Tweets of the day

Notre Dame’s top 2023 wide receiver target, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Carnell Tate, put the Irish in his top five following a visit to campus Tuesday. Tate is a five-star recruit and the No. 13 player in the 2023 cycle, per the On3 Consensus.

Notre Dame held its media day and open practice Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, one day before it plays Rutgers in the First Four.

Notre Dame set kickoff time and released ticket information for the April 23 Blue-Gold Game. It will be streamed on Peacock.

Quote of the day

“We’ve talked about kind of using this as a springboard to launch our run here. And we fully believe that. We think we hit the ground running and we look at it as a great opportunity for us, not a challenge.”

— Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan on the Irish starting the NCAA Tournament in the First Four.

Headlines of the day

