Mark Rylance has been a storied stage actor since the early 1980s. Raised in the U.S., Rylance was born in the U.K. and was knighted in 2017. He has made a name for himself in the theatre community starring in many Shakespearean starring roles throughout the world. At the Royal Shakespeare company he has starred in The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet, and Hamlet. At Shakespeare's Globe, he has starred in Two Gentlemen of Verona, Henry V, The Merchant of Venice, Antony and Cleopatra, Cymbeline, and Measure for Measure just to name a few. And in the U.S. he has appeared in theater productions around the country such as Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, Macbeth, Twelfth Night, and Richard III.

