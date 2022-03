Russia’s war on Ukraine is driving some of the most rapid movement of refugees ever seen. Its invasion and increasingly intense bombardment is generating a dire humanitarian crisis. Over 3 million people have fled across borders to Poland and other surrounding countries since February 24. Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking and bombarding a humanitarian escape corridor. It also claims Russia is holding 400 patients and staff hostage in a Mariupol hospital. The scale of the exodus from Ukraine would be even greater if its government had not banned the departure of men aged 18-60. ...

