Campbell County, TN

TBI investigating after inmate found dead at Campbell County Jail

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A state investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Campbell County Jail.

Jail staff say they found Justin Watts unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday.

They attempted to resuscitate him before he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His body has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation is active and ongoing.

