TBI investigating after inmate found dead at Campbell County Jail
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A state investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Campbell County Jail.
Jail staff say they found Justin Watts unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday.$90,000 seized by Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, 1 arrested in Jellico
They attempted to resuscitate him before he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .5 arrested for seeking sex from minors in TBI undercover operation
His body has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation is active and ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 2