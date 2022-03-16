ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Scarlet Sunrise: Five-star wide receiver names Buckeyes in top-five list

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJikp_0egdy2lN00
Carnell Tate included Ohio State in his final five. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Five-star wide receiver names Buckeyes in top-five list

Ohio State has been recruiting Carnell Tate as long, if not longer, than any other program in the country.

If Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes want Tate to ultimately pick them, they’ll need to keep recruiting Tate. The five-star wide receiver in the class of 2023 included the Buckeyes in his top five school list, which was released Tuesday evening.

Ohio State is joined by Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Tennessee are the finalists for a pledge from the IMG Academy product who grew up in Chicago.

“This is it,” Tate told On3’s Chad Simmons. “These are my final five schools and when I commit in the summer, it will be to one of these schools. The way these schools develop players, my relationship with the coaches and the NIL opportunities at each put these schools at the top.”

Ohio State has been recruiting Tate throughout the entire recruiting process. It will need to continue doing so if it wants the talented five-star receiver to end up picking the Buckeyes.

New Tim May Podcast with Joshua Perry

At least for one week, the talk about what happens on the field at Ohio State is taking a backseat on the Tim May Podcast.

Tim is joined by former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry for a heavy conversation about mental health in the sport of football and in all of sports, after Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller penned a public letter about his dealing with mental health struggles and attempted suicide.

Perry, who played at a high level and won a national title with the Buckeyes before a career in the NFL, details the stress athletes are under in this day and age — and how they can cope with it all and, ultimately, get help they need if they do need it.

Perry also touched on other topics, including:

  • His rise as a broadcaster on the Big Ten Network and his future in the business
  • Ohio State is trying to get back on top of the Big Ten. Can spring ball determine if they can do that?
  • What does the rest of the league look like now — and what will it look like this fall?
  • How Jim Knowles can mold the Ohio State defense into a dominant unit moving forward

E.J. Liddell named third-team All-American

After landing on the Naismith National Player of the Year midseason list and being named an all-Big Ten player, Liddell added another honor to his long list of achievements on Tuesday.

The junior forward was named a third-team all-American performer by the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon. He was honorable mention all-American last season but followed up that year with an even better campaign this winter.

Liddell is one of six Big Ten players to be honored. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Iowa forward Keegan Murray and Wisconsin guard and Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis all were named first-team All-Americans. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey landed on the second-team list, while Purdue’s Zach Edey and Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. were honorable mention.

Liddell, who crossed the 1,000-point barrier this season while averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, has powered the Buckeyes to an NCAA Tournament berth, which has them playing Loyola Chicago at 12:15 on Friday afternoon.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The shocking pay gap between Kentucky’s John Calipari and St. Peter’s Shaheen Holloway

There are pay gaps and there are PAY GAPS. An example of the latter is between coaches John Calipari of Kentucky and Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s. On Thursday night, no. 2 St. Peter’s made the biggest win of this year’s NCAA Tournament so far after escaping no. 15 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79. The Peacocks were an 18.5-point underdog coming into the contest, a huge figure they shattered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Fran McCaffery gets blasted on Twitter as Iowa upset again

The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the NCAA Tournament riding high. They had just beaten Purdue to win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday before the selection show. This year was supposed to be different for Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. However, Iowa once again disappointed fans and the people who picked them to advance in their brackets Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Perry
Person
Kofi Cockburn
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Picks For The Final Four

March Madness is off and running. Stephen A. Smith is hoping his Final Four picks can go on a run. Smith revealed his Final Four picks for this year’s 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday morning before the games began. The longtime ESPN employee thinks Arizona, Auburn,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Getting Worried About Gonzaga

Gonzaga isn’t playing like the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament right now. The Zags are struggling to put away 16-seed Georgia State in the first round of the Big Dance. Typically, one seeds lead 16 seeds by at least double digits at the half. Right now, Georgia State is only down two after 20 minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Calipari Has Message For Fans After Devastating Loss

Kentucky was supposed to be a legitimate contender in this year’s NCAA tournament. Instead, it found itself on the wrong side of a monumental upset. On Thursday night, No. 2 seed Kentucky fell short to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in overtime. Following the disappointing loss, Kentucky head...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Img Academy#Nil#New Tim May Podcast
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Make Decision At Backup Quarterback

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their backup quarterback to Joe Burrow. Per a report, the Bengals are re-signing backup quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year deal. He’ll be Joe Burrow’s backup this upcoming season. Allen, 29, spent the 2021 season with the Bengals and helped in Burrow’s development....
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy