Scarlet Sunrise: Five-star wide receiver names Buckeyes in top-five list

Five-star wide receiver names Buckeyes in top-five list

Ohio State has been recruiting Carnell Tate as long, if not longer, than any other program in the country.

If Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes want Tate to ultimately pick them, they’ll need to keep recruiting Tate. The five-star wide receiver in the class of 2023 included the Buckeyes in his top five school list, which was released Tuesday evening.

Ohio State is joined by Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Tennessee are the finalists for a pledge from the IMG Academy product who grew up in Chicago.

“This is it,” Tate told On3’s Chad Simmons. “These are my final five schools and when I commit in the summer, it will be to one of these schools. The way these schools develop players, my relationship with the coaches and the NIL opportunities at each put these schools at the top.”

New Tim May Podcast with Joshua Perry

At least for one week, the talk about what happens on the field at Ohio State is taking a backseat on the Tim May Podcast.

Tim is joined by former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry for a heavy conversation about mental health in the sport of football and in all of sports, after Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller penned a public letter about his dealing with mental health struggles and attempted suicide.

Perry, who played at a high level and won a national title with the Buckeyes before a career in the NFL, details the stress athletes are under in this day and age — and how they can cope with it all and, ultimately, get help they need if they do need it.

Perry also touched on other topics, including:

His rise as a broadcaster on the Big Ten Network and his future in the business

Ohio State is trying to get back on top of the Big Ten. Can spring ball determine if they can do that?

What does the rest of the league look like now — and what will it look like this fall?

How Jim Knowles can mold the Ohio State defense into a dominant unit moving forward

E.J. Liddell named third-team All-American

After landing on the Naismith National Player of the Year midseason list and being named an all-Big Ten player, Liddell added another honor to his long list of achievements on Tuesday.

The junior forward was named a third-team all-American performer by the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon. He was honorable mention all-American last season but followed up that year with an even better campaign this winter.

Liddell is one of six Big Ten players to be honored. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Iowa forward Keegan Murray and Wisconsin guard and Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis all were named first-team All-Americans. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey landed on the second-team list, while Purdue’s Zach Edey and Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. were honorable mention.

Liddell, who crossed the 1,000-point barrier this season while averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, has powered the Buckeyes to an NCAA Tournament berth, which has them playing Loyola Chicago at 12:15 on Friday afternoon.

