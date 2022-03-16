ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf team

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

ANDREWS, Texas — (AP) — A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.

The vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn't immediately released.

“It’s a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It’s very, very tragic.”

The bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament in the West Texas area, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.

The University of the Southwest, which is located in New Mexico, said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash was under investigation, Blanco said, and details about he number of people in each vehicle weren't immediately released. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in national forest

AZUSA, Calif. — (AP) — Six people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said. All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The...
AZUSA, CA
WOKV

Arkansas car show shooting: At least 1 dead, 20 others wounded

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 1 person has been killed and 20 other wounded, including children, after a shooting at a car show. Update 7:42 a.m. EDT March 20: One person is in custody, according to Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch, though multiple shooters may have been involved, according to The Associated Press.
DUMAS, AR
WOKV

Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Saturday

EASTLAND, Texas — (AP) — Fire crews in Texas made progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed a deputy sheriff and burned at least 50 homes, officials said. “Progress has been made, but fire activity has picked up with rising temperatures and lower humidity,”...
EASTLAND, TX
WOKV

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
State
New Mexico State
County
Andrews County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
WOKV

Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.
AUSTIN, TX
WOKV

20 million under alert Saturday for severe storms on East Coast

NEW YORK — Twenty million people are on alert along the East Coast for a sweeping storm system that is expected to bring the threat of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes to parts of the region Saturday. Strong, scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop in the coming afternoon and...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy