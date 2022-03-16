ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tigers Today: Latest on former Clemson star Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

By Pete Nakos about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Latest on former Clemson star Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

The situation surrounding former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to take surprising turns. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons have entered the picture as a sleeper team in the race to acquire Watson.

The move to the Falcons could make sense for the former Tigers star. Falcons owner Arthur Blank knows of Watson from the days when the Gainesville, Georgia, high school quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family.

While Watson has drawn interest from all over, the NFC South is the one common denominator. He was set to meet with both the Saints and Panthers, and now the Falcons continue to be part of the mix.

This all comes after Friday’s news when it was Watson will not face criminal charges for the lawsuits filed against him ranging from sexual assault to harassment during massage sessions. The decision still allows for the star NFL quarterback to be charged in the 22 civil cases that are filed against him.

The district attorney’s office in Harris County, Texas, presented evidence to a 12-person grand jury for over six hours Friday related to nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against Watson. The grand jury rejected all nine cases — Harris County prosecutors did not present the tenth — indicating it did not believe the evidence presented by prosecutors had shown probable cause to support criminal charges.

Bats struggle as Tigers drop second straight game

A 14-game winning streak for the Clemson baseball team to open the season has now been followed by back-to-back losses.

The Tigers suffered a 6-1 loss to Georgia State on Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, two days after falling 5-3 to Northeastern.

Clemson had plenty of base runners but stranded 10 in the loss. Bryar Hawkins was 2-for-4 with an RBI but was the only Clemson batter to drive in a run or finish with multiple hits.

Inside why Clemson made first cut for four-star DL Hunter Osborne

Trussville (Alabama) Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman Hunter Osborne made his first cutdown public on Monday. Clemson made Osborne’s list, despite being his most recent offer.

The Tigers offered Osborne after his visit back on March 5.Following his top 10 announcement, Osborne gladly included the Tigers. Their first visit with the No. 87 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings was an impressive one.

Clemson Sports caught up with the the defensive lineman to talk about his top 10 schools.

Mike Reed has a message for cornerbacks considering Clemson

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has proven himself to be one of the top recruiters in the country.

Reed signed two of the top cornerbacks in the nation for the class of 2022 in Jeadyn Lukusand Toriano Pride, and he’s helped produce a pair of top 40 NFL draft picks over the last four years in Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell. Andrew Booth Jr. is likely to join that group later this spring.

Reed is currently looking for the next group of cornerbacks to come to Clemson and be developed into NFL players, and he has a message for cornerback recruits considering the Tigers. He spoke about that recently.

