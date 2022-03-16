ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel denounces ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill after Disney apology

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYwW9_0egdx3gJ00
Protesters outside the Walt Disney Company in Orlando, Florida, demonstrating earlier this month

Marvel Studios says it “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, following the passing of a controversial bill in Florida.

Republicans in Florida recently passed what opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which limits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to young children in the state.

The superhero franchise said it “proudly” stood with the community and pledged to continue its support and allyship.

It comes as The Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel, received heavy criticism for not using its vast influence in the state to try to quash the bill.

Disney chief executive Bob Chapek later apologised for the company’s silence on the matter and suspended Disney’s political donations in Florida earlier this week.

A statement put out by Marvel Studios online read: “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community.

“Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

The the Parental Rights in Education bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in US schools from kindergarten through to third grade, where pupils are usually eight or nine years old.

Republican politicians argued that parents, not teachers, should be the ones to discuss gender and sexuality with children during their formative years.

Comments / 58

Tina Guthrie
3d ago

I DO NOT WANT SCHOOLS DISCUSSING THIS WITH MY K - 3RD GRADER!! THAT IS THE PARENTS JOB!! If a child is I. a ace they need to know or their PARENTS feel they want to have that discussion. That is the PARENTS choice and certainly not a company that produces super hero movies!!

Reply
23
Unknown user
3d ago

Normal parents don't want their kids to learn of same-sex relationships including that pretend same-sex marriage or the so-called transgender.

Reply
19
Knife Collector
3d ago

There is some real sick people out there that think it's OK for young children to learn about this in school. Those people should not be anywhere near children.

Reply(5)
19
