Thursday is St. Patrick's Day, which means that it's Pot of Gold Day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A tradition that the football coaching staff started last year with the class of 2023, this current group under head coach Marcus Freeman will not only keep it rolling but they plan on taking it up a notch within the class of 2024. This day will be filled with fresh scholarship offers being extended to new targets and conversations with its priority recruits from all over the country. Even though it's day one of spring practice for the Fighting Irish staff and football team, there is no slowing down when it comes to Notre Dame recruiting.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO