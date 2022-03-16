ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Partly cloudy and breezy today

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
We are behind a cold front so temperatures will be cooler the next couple of days. Some lingering rain showers and even isolated thunderstorms remain behind the front to the west and north of Yellowstone County today. Snow showers in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and the Bighorns could bring a couple of inches today.

Upper ridging (high pressure) will make for a sunny and dry Thursday and the dry conditions stay with us through Saturday although an isolated rain shower is possible Friday. A quick shot of unsettled weather is on tap Sunday night into Monday morning bringing a chance of rain or rain/snow showers.

Expecting highs mainly in the 40s and 50s today and tomorrow, low to mid 50s Friday then low 50s to low 60s across the weekend.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid 20s to low 30s tonight through Friday night then low to upper 30s for the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

