ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK easing COVID-19 testing, monitoring despite case uptick

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWL2k_0egdwj5900

After dropping nearly all coronavirus restrictions last month, Britain is now ending some of its most widespread COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs, a move some scientists fear will complicate efforts to track the virus and detect worrisome new variants.

Officials have largely dismissed those concerns, despite a recent uptick in cases across Europe, insisting that high immunization rates will help dampen future waves of disease.

Based on how quickly new variants have arisen, some experts suggest the next one could arrive as early as May. They warn that U.K. authorities should be using the time to prepare, rather than winding down their pandemic defenses.

Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, called it “an unfortunate pattern” that has been seen repeatedly throughout the outbreak.

“Every time one wave of COVID passes, the government acts as if it’s the end of the pandemic,” he said.

Without testing and monitoring, new clusters or signs that the virus is evolving could be missed, Woolhouse said.

“I do not understand why governments are not learning this lesson,” he said.

Last week, the U.K. announced it was suspending funding for one of the world’s biggest and most comprehensive coronavirus monitoring programs, in addition to ditching research that tracks in real time symptoms and infections in health workers. And as of April, free COVID-19 tests for most people in England will also end.

As most COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed across Europe, including Austria, Britain, Denmark, Germany and France, the numbers of infections have inched higher in recent days. The uptick is driven in part by the slightly more infectious omicron descendant BA.2 and by people largely abandoning masks and gathering in bigger groups.

In the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have both risen slightly in Britain.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the increase as “expected” and the country as “in a very good position.”

Numerous health leaders in the U.K. have questioned the wisdom of abandoning free testing and measures like stopping financial support for people with infections who are isolating.

“The government cannot wave a magic wand and pretend the threat has disappeared entirely,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of Britain’s National Health Service.

Other officials, however, have pointed out that the testing and monitoring programs are enormously pricey. Last month, Swedish authorities halted wide-scale testing, saying that the cost and relevance was no longer justifiable.

“If we were to have extensive testing adapted to everyone who has COVID-19, that would mean half a billion kronor a week (about $55 million) and 2 billion a month ($220 million),” said Swedish Public Health Agency chief Karin Tegmark Wisell last month, when their testing programs were shelved.

U.K. officials have now apparently made the same calculation.

“The question is whether we can afford to keep using these expensive tools if it appears that COVID is becoming endemic,” said Julian Tang, a virologist at the University of Leicester.

He said it was likely the virus was evolving into a more transmissible and less dangerous form, but acknowledged that process could take years — and that we would probably face sporadic surges until that happens.

Salim Abdool Karim, an infectious diseases epidemiologist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal who previously advised the South African government, said there were clues in COVID-19’s track record that allow for an “educated guess.” As the country that first detected omicron and where it spread first, South Africa has been closely monitored by many European and other public health scientists to see what might come next in the pandemic.

Karim predicts the next big surge of disease could come within weeks, noting that South Africa had been hit with COVID-19 surges every three months, meaning the next wave could start in May.

Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia, said we would likely see another variant or two every year, based on how rapidly coronaviruses mutate.

Still, many experts don’t think future waves of COVID-19 will be as brutal as the past.

“We’re in a different place, because we have vaccines and we know what works,” said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, chair of global health at Columbia University.

“In the meantime, it is the wrong time to dismantle the strong public health systems we’ve relied on throughout the pandemic,” El-Sadr said.

————

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

What's driving Europe's uptick in COVID-19 cases: 5 notes

COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in several European countries, which could signal a slight rise in cases this spring in the U.S. 1. Germany, the U.K. and the Netherlands are among European countries beginning to see daily new cases increase, according to Our World in Data. Germany on March 2, for example, reported 1,570 new cases per million people. That figure was 2,340 on March 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kentucky Kernel

COVID-19 cases show a steady decrease for students and faculty at UK

Nearly two years after the pandemic started, many students and faculty at UK are feeling hopeful now that the university has gone mask-optional. Many neighboring universities across the state have either ended their mask mandates or gone mask optional, with masks only being required in classrooms. The university and state have both seen decreases in the amount of COVID cases since January.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Immunization#Uk#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

Leaked ransomware documents show Conti helping Putin from the shadows

For years, Russia’s cybercrime groups have acted with relative impunity. The Kremlin and local law enforcement have largely turned a blind eye to disruptive ransomware attacks as long as they didn’t target Russian companies. Despite direct pressure on Vladimir Putin to tackle ransomware groups, they’re still intimately tied to Russia’s interests. A recent leak from one of the most notorious such groups provides a glimpse into the nature of those ties—and just how tenuous they may be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

580K+
Followers
143K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy