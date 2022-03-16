Gorgeous New Jersey Road Among Most Scenic Drives In America

TRENTON, N.J. - Starting Monday, masks are no longer required for workers, customers and visitors inside all New Jersey state offices and buildings. Gov. Phil Murphy says anyone who wants to wear a mask may still do so, however. As of now, the only places where mask mandates remain in New Jersey are those that fall under federal regulations, including NJ TRANSIT, PATH trains and Amtrak. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
