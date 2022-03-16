ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorgeous New Jersey Road Among Most Scenic Drives In America

By Lou Russo
 4 days ago
There is no doubt that when you think about driving, you think about New Jersey. But it might not be scenic driving you're talking about. The kind of driving we do here in the Garden State is purposeful. It's tense. And it's a little bit rude. If you start talking about...

New Jersey 101.5

City named the ugliest town in all of New Jersey

The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State — and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
New Jersey 101.5

Discount grocery store chain continues expansion in New Jersey

German discount grocery store chain Lidl is continuing to grow in the Garden State, with the opening of a new store in Cinnaminson and another approved in Edison. Lidl announced last year that they would be adding at least 10 locations in New Jersey, part of their $500 million dollar expansion on the East Coast. They have over 11,000 stores worldwide, making them of the largest operators of grocery stores on the planet.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
State
New Jersey State
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Mom Was Right! 15-Yr Old Son Found Safe After Luring By Woman

Andrew Bing-Lester, Jr, 15, a student at Atlantic City High School is safe. Andrew was missing for a week after apparently being lured to Michigan by an adult woman. Andrew is described as an outgoing, friendly teen who is popular at Atlantic City High School, where he is a freshman. Students and teachers had been sharing online police department missing posters of Andrew since he went missing on Wednesday, March 2nd.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Murder Victim Found At By Hikers At Eagle Rock Reservation ID'd As NYC Man, 31

A murder victim whose body was found last week at Eagle Rock Reservation has been identified as a 31-year-old man from New York City, authorities announced. Kelsey Steels' body was discovered by hikers along a trail inside of the West Orange on Friday, March 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was believed to have been shot and killed, Stephens said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
PRINCETON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews haul away Checkers Drive-in restaurant in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Checkers Drive-in on South 4th Street in Allentown is moving, literally. Crews packed the restaurant onto a tractor-trailer Tuesday and hauled it away. We're told the move is being done to make room for a new Popeye's at the site.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS New York

Masks mandate ends in New Jersey state offices and buildings

TRENTON, N.J. - Starting Monday, masks are no longer required for workers, customers and visitors inside all New Jersey state offices and buildings. Gov. Phil Murphy says anyone who wants to wear a mask may still do so, however. As of now, the only places where mask mandates remain in New Jersey are those that fall under federal regulations, including NJ TRANSIT, PATH trains and Amtrak. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man learning to ride motorcycle killed in horrific Toms River crash

TOMS RIVER — A motorcycle riding lesson in a parking lot turned deadly when he lost control Sunday evening. Nicholas Cacciapaglia, 24 of Toms River, was learning to ride a Harley Davidson in the parking lot of Ocean County Power Sports on Route 37 around 7:30 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman killed in truck crash on Route 46

ROXBURY — A 25-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she drove into the side of a tractor-trailer pulling out of a gas station on Route 46. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the truck was completely in the eastbound lanes in front of the Citgo station at Phillips Way when the SUV driven by Jennifer Gorgas, 25, of Netcong, hit the side of the truck.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
