Bridgeton, NJ, Police Looking for Missing 55-year-old Woman

Cops in Atlantic City say they arrested three people and recovered two guns with hollow-point bullets in separate incidents over two days recently. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, the first incident happened on Friday, March 11th. That's when a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of North South Carolina Avenue. 40-year-old Miguel Rivera, the target of the investigation, was arrested along with 58-year-old Kishawn Roberts.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO