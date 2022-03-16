ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

Hyde Park man allegedly sells drugs at local motel

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

HYDE PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Drug task force members, with help from Hyde Park Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, carried out a search warrant at a local Hyde Park motel Tuesday. Police said they determined that Christopher J. Norris, 39, of Hyde Park sold drugs there.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Norris also had three outstanding arrest warrants from the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court. He was arrested after the investigation.

3 arrested after foot pursuit

Charges:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (Felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Norris was processed at the Hyde Park Police Department and then arraigned and sent to Dutchess County Jail without bail. The charges listed in this case are only accusations and Norris is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If you have any information about someone selling drugs, you are asked to contact the confidential tip line at (845) 463-6040, or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com .

