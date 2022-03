ATHENS, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend, theatre students at Concord University have a holiday-themed production planned- one with a murderous end. On Saturday, March 19, the public is invited to attend the murder mystery dinner and become a part of the Murphy Family as they join for a family reunion. Guests will have to put their skills to the test- and maybe add a little Irish luck- to use to solve the mystery.

ATHENS, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO