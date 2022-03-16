Face Coverings Optional on Buses for Natchitoches Parish Schools

Public health chiefs have urged people to take steps to limit the spread of norovirus, after a rise in cases in nurseries and care homes in England.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said norovirus cases have been rising as people mix more and warned that “unusual or out-of-season increases” could be seen in the coming months.It says people should stay at home and avoid visiting elderly relatives if they have symptoms.Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is highly infectious and easily transmitted through contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.The UKHSA said the number of outbreaks increased during...

