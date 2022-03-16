ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meharry Medical College receives $20M donation

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Meharry Medical College, known for its nationwide contributions toward diversifying the health care workforce, is getting a multi-million dollar donation to expand its reach even further.

Philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott announced a $20 million donation to Meharry this week. It will be one of the historically Black institution's largest donations ever.

Meharry's goals are to address health disparities and advance health equity. School officials said the donation will be used to develop programs and make infrastructure improvements at the college, which will increase resources for students and improve research opportunities.

Meharry has been in the national spotlight for the past two years for its efforts in the fight against COVID-19. The college continues to play a pivotal role in the fight at home as Metro's testing and vaccinations sites are staffed by volunteers from the school.

Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, said this donation will make the school's impact even greater. "This gift is a testament to the positive impact Meharry has had on global healthcare for more than 146 years, and a significant opportunity we have to meaningfully address health disparities and advance health equity in this moment of enormous change in our nation and in our world," he said.

Scott has previously donated to numerous organizations throughout Tennessee. She has vowed to donate the majority of her fortune.

