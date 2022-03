POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Fresh from his humanitarian trip to the border of Poland and Ukraine, Mayor Paul Kanitra is putting together a charity concert at the Jersey Shore. The mayor who was moved to make the trip on his own, told "Fox & Friends" that the concert will be Sunday, April 10 on the boardwalk at Jenkinson's from 4 to 8 PM.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO