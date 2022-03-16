ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The New England Take: Thirty-five

nhtalkradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHost A. J. Kierstead turns thirty-five and reflects on his political...

www.nhtalkradio.com

Boston Globe

New England Literary News

Somerville-based writer and Halloween scholar Lesley Bannatyne’s wise, warm, wily debut collection of short stories, “Unaccustomed to Grace” (Kallisto Gaia), is unsparing in its darkness, and balanced, beautifully, with moments of — and the ever-present possibility of — light. In one story, parents receive a devastating diagnosis for their child as they live next door to a celebrity guru on the wane. A curly red-haired girl is teased mercilessly, assaulted, and finds kindred souls at a haunted house. Bannatyne writes with precision and force. “Tomorrow perches on the edge of each roof lining your street, one hand on its crotch, the other picking at your hair with a fingernail.” She names mysteries and delivers truths, reminding us that it’s “a luxury to envision the future,” that we are imperfect. . . . But we’re all still here. That’s it. That’s the miracle.” She explores our contradictions, the barely understood desires, needs, and fears that cook inside of us, the temptation to hole up — “I made my skull a firewall” — and the more powerful urge to connect. Her stories live at the intersection between longing and belonging, and show us, in realities ever so slightly bent, the ways we flail through the shadows, living with the ghosts of our heartbreak and anger, and forging ahead through this strange world with hope.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Severe Thunderstorms Pass Through New England

New England is gearing up for more wind and rain tonight as a cold front moves through. Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared Monday night in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire. By 11:15 p.m., all warnings had been lifted. As of around 11:15 p.m., more than 11,600 customers...
BOSTON, MA
sevendaysvt

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a snuggle of sloths. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
The Independent

Final resting place of up to 65 British kings revealed as discovery sheds light on King Arthur era

Archaeologists have discovered what are likely to be the long-lost tombs of up to 65 British Kings and other senior royals from the era associated with the legend of King Arthur.The discovery is a major breakthrough in archaeologists’ and historians’ understanding of the nature of dark age society. As investigations continue, it may also shed crucial new light on the currently often poorly understood political geography of post-Roman Britain.Prior to the new research, only one final resting place of an indigenous British monarch from that time was known, along with half a dozen other potentially royal graves.But now, at least...
SCIENCE
#New England
Wrestling World

Sheamus pays tribute to Cesaro

Last month, Cesaro left WWE deciding not to renew his contract with the company, also dissatisfied with the use they made of him, given his absence also in the Royal Rumble Match. Interviewed by Joey Hayden of DallasNews.com, Sheamus from Ireland talked about the legacy his friend left in the Stamford company.
WWE
Upworthy

25 of the funniest headlines found online that have us rolling with laughter

Every once in a while comes a wild headline that puts a smile on our faces and makes our day. Ranging from absurd to stupid to outright funny, there are various stories and headlines that have made it to TV and print news, and let's face it, a majority of them are from Florida. One Twitter account that keeps track of such headlines and news articles is "Internet’s Craziest Headlines." Some of the classics include "Scientists kill ducks to see why they are dying," "Flordia man falls asleep while robbing home," and "China may be using the sea to hide its submarines."
FLORIDA STATE

