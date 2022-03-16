The New England Take: Thirty-five

Somerville-based writer and Halloween scholar Lesley Bannatyne’s wise, warm, wily debut collection of short stories, “Unaccustomed to Grace” (Kallisto Gaia), is unsparing in its darkness, and balanced, beautifully, with moments of — and the ever-present possibility of — light. In one story, parents receive a devastating diagnosis for their child as they live next door to a celebrity guru on the wane. A curly red-haired girl is teased mercilessly, assaulted, and finds kindred souls at a haunted house. Bannatyne writes with precision and force. “Tomorrow perches on the edge of each roof lining your street, one hand on its crotch, the other picking at your hair with a fingernail.” She names mysteries and delivers truths, reminding us that it’s “a luxury to envision the future,” that we are imperfect. . . . But we’re all still here. That’s it. That’s the miracle.” She explores our contradictions, the barely understood desires, needs, and fears that cook inside of us, the temptation to hole up — “I made my skull a firewall” — and the more powerful urge to connect. Her stories live at the intersection between longing and belonging, and show us, in realities ever so slightly bent, the ways we flail through the shadows, living with the ghosts of our heartbreak and anger, and forging ahead through this strange world with hope.

