ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China securities regulator to push forward overseas-listing rules

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator on Wednesday said it will continue to communicate...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regulators#Listing Rules#Reuters#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Fortune

China’s tech hub Shenzhen locks down 17.5 million residents, closing Apple factories and risking chaos in global supply chain

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Apple supplier Foxconn shut operations at two of its largest manufacturing sites in Shenzhen on Monday, after authorities in China’s southern tech hub ordered the city of 17.5 million into lockdown to combat an outbreak of COVID-19. Foxconn, Apple’s top iPhone manufacturer, said it is waiting on the advice of the local government to determine when the factories will reopen.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Reuters

FCC revokes U.S. authorization of Chinese telecom firm Pacific Networks

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday voted to revoke authorization for Chinese telecom Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services. The 4-0 vote to revoke the authorisation first granted in 2001 is the latest move by the...
TechSpot

Chinese tech hub Shenzhen goes into lockdown, Foxconn suspends production

What just happened? Just as we were seeing signs that the chip shortage was improving, the crisis has potentially been exacerbated. First by the invasion of Ukraine, and now through an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Chinese tech center of Shenzhen. Apple supplier Foxconn and several other manufacturers have...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy