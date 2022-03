COLUMBUS, Ohio - This is what he has been waiting for. Just two years in, the recruiting journey has been a winding road for 2024 in-state tight end Tayvion Galloway. The Chillicothe High School rising junior recently transferred from nearby Unioto High School, and says his faith has fueled his desire to become better every day. That mentality - along with great guidance - has helped earn him 15 offers in the past seven months.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO