Consumers worldwide continue to adjust how they shop, pay for daily purchases and interact with their financial institutions (FIs) during the pandemic. Ninety-three percent of consumers globally report being interested in tapping at least one emerging payment method to meet their financial needs, for example. Shifts in how individuals conduct routine transactions or financial tasks have been especially noteworthy within the Latin American region, where online or digital-first payment solutions have begun replacing cash payments for a more significant share of shoppers.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO