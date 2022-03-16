ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Northwest Florida wins Tuesday at Sports Arena

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Northwest Florida advanced with a 65-64 win over Indian Hills Tuesday night at the Hutchinson...

Hutch Post

Northwest Florida State advances to NJCAA semis

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Northwest Florida State advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Tournament Thursday with a 92-74 win over Dodge City. The Raiders were led off the bench by 25 points from Kam Woods, 17 from Tre Clark, 12 from Deshawndre Washington and 10 from Issa Muhammad. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

NJCAA run ends for Blue Dragon women

LUBBOCK, Texas – One day after grabbing the lead and never relinquishing it, the roles were reversed on the Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team on Friday in the second round of the NJCAA Tournament. The Blue Dragons went through a long scoring drought in the first half...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hutch Post

Salt Lake to play in semifinals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Top-seeded Salt Lake hung on Thursday for a two-point win over Odessa College 68-66 in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The Bruins were led by Festus Ndumanya's 16 points. Doctor Bradley had 12 points, Jaquan Scott...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KU-Creighton to play Saturday

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 seed Kansas (29-6) will face No. 9 seed Creighton (23-11) in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 19 at 1:40 p.m. CST from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on CBS. Kansas recently won its 15th-straight NCAA Tournament first-round...
FORT WORTH, TX
Hutch Post

Dick wins Gatorade POY honor

CHICAGO — In its 37th year of honoring the nation's best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Gradey Dick of Sunrise Christian Academy is the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Dick is the second Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Sunrise Christian Academy.
CHICAGO, IL
Hutch Post

K-State's Lee is 2nd team All-American

INDIANAPOLIS - Ayoka Lee of Kansas State is a second-team All-America selection by the U.S. Basketball Writer's Association, the Association announced Thursday. Lee, a 6-6 junior center from Byron, Minn., is fourth in the nation and the Big 12 leader in scoring average (22.6 ppg), leads the Big 12 and is second in the nation in total points (679) and leads the nation in field goals (279).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Witt Jr. named top prospect going into 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals farmhand Bobby Witt Jr. was named the MLB's No. 1 top prospect on Thursday evening by mlb.com. Witt Jr., who was drafted by the Royals in 2019, was also named the 2021 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. The...
MLB
Hutch Post

Kansas middle school drops Apaches mascot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A middle school in Kansas City, Kansas, will stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive. The district's school board appointed a committee last fall to review all school mascots. District spokesman Edwin...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
