Northwest Florida wins Tuesday at Sports Arena

INDIANAPOLIS - Ayoka Lee of Kansas State is a second-team All-America selection by the U.S. Basketball Writer's Association, the Association announced Thursday. Lee, a 6-6 junior center from Byron, Minn., is fourth in the nation and the Big 12 leader in scoring average (22.6 ppg), leads the Big 12 and is second in the nation in total points (679) and leads the nation in field goals (279).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO