Alert: UK lawmaker says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for nearly 6 years, is on her way to airport

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
JOE Biden has warned of "World War Three" after personally halting plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine. The US President said that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would be catastrophic - adding that he would defend "every single inch" of the military alliance if needs be.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has captured Russian soldiers "some who refuse to go back to Russia." Zelenskyy also said death notices have been sent to the Russian troops' homes "while they are alive in our captivity."March 18, 2022.
DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021,...
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens was retweeted by the Russian Embassy on Monday after using the phrase "Russian lives matter" amid the country's devastating invasion of Ukraine. "Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad," she wrote last Wednesday. "That our leaders and government institutions are allowing...
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
RUSSIA'S military has built terrifying 'exoskeleton' suits for soldiers to wear on the battlefield which could be deployed in Ukraine. The high-tech Iron Man-style outfits give the wearer super-strength, deadly accuracy from distance, and the ability to run faster and for longer over difficult terrain. Russia has been quietly working...
THE QUEEN didn't approve of a detail at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, reveals expert. According to a professional lip reader, there was one tiny detail in the whole day that the Queen didn’t approve of at the royal wedding of the now Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011.
Comments / 0