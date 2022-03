Gregor Townsend declared Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign a disappointment as he lamented his team’s inability to perform to their potential.The Scots went into the tournament with hopes of challenging for the title after pulling off a string of big victories in recent seasons.However, they managed to win only two of their five matches – against England and Italy – as they finished fourth in the table.Townsend rued his team’s failure to build on their opening-weekend Calcutta Cup triumph by falling short away to Wales in the following match.“We’re disappointed,” said the head coach, reflecting on the campaign overall. “We...

