Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed new contracts in Nevada with a primary care organization that includes 6 clinics, and with a Maxillofacial Surgery practice. "The primary care organization brings six clinics and over 3,000 eligible patients to our iUGO Care platform at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month. We are very excited to also be expanding into the Maxillofacial Surgery space through our new contract with an oral surgery practice in Nevada," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO.

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO