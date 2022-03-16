ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid in Scotland: Surge may peak in next fortnight

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Covid surge in Scotland may peak within the next fortnight, according to a public health expert. Christine Tait-Burkard said cases could then decline rapidly as the virus runs out of new people to infect. She said the most vulnerable people should meanwhile consider upgrading their face masks...

The Independent

What is Stealth Omicron? Symptoms of the Covid variant responsible for 57% of cases in England

Concerns have been raised about a more infectious sub-strain of the Omicron Covid variant, as cases across the UK rise again. The UK was hit by a wave of infections caused by Omicron (also known as BA.1) in December and over the New Year after it spread from southern Africa. Despite infections subsequently falling, prompting Boris Johnson’s government to drop all social restrictions in England by late February, Omicron remains the dominant strain of the virus globally. It accounts for 98.8 per cent of all Covid cases submitted to the GISAID global database for tracking the virus since 25...
Shropshire Star

Rise in Covid cases ‘expected’ – Health Secretary

Sajid Javid said that the UK is in a ‘good position’. A rise in Covid infections was to be “expected” following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England, the Health Secretary has said. Sajid Javid said that the UK remains in a “very good position” but...
Nicola Sturgeon
John Swinney
The Independent

Sturgeon tells P&O Ferries boss of ‘utter disgust’ after 800 workers sacked

Nicola Sturgeon has told the boss of P&O Ferries of her “utter disgust” at the treatment of seafarers who have been sacked and replaced with cheaper agency workers.The ferry operator, which was bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, cancelled sailings “for the next few days”, including on its route between Scotland and Northern Ireland, and sacked 800 of its staff.Just hours after the company announced the move, the Scottish First Minister said she had spoken with its chief executive and had “made clear my utter disgust at this appalling treatment of its workers”.I have just spoken directly...
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
Fortune

Germany warns of ‘many deaths’ as COVID infections hit new records

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany’s coronavirus infection rate hit a record for the third straight day on Monday, with the renewed surge prompting the country’s top health official to issue a grim warning.
The Independent

Covid pandemic is not over, expert warns as hospital admissions rise

The Covid pandemic is not over, an expert warned, amid a rise in hospital admissions and infections in older age groups.Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, sounded the alarm following the emergence of a more transmissible Omicron sub-variant.While new data indicates cases have fallen substantially since the peak of the Omicron wave in January, infections in England are increasing among those aged 55 and over.Researchers suggest this could be down to mixing between age groups after the government’s easing of restrictions, and waning protection from the booster vaccine.There has also been an increase in hospitalisations,...
Midwife struck off over Shropshire baby's death

A midwife found guilty of misconduct over the death of a baby six years ago is to be struck off. Claire Roberts was investigated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for failures in the care she gave to Pippa Griffiths - who died a day after being born at home in Myddle, Shropshire.
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Following a Very Predictable and Depressing Pattern

Americans, by and large, are putting the pandemic behind them. Now that Omicron is in the rearview mirror and cases are plummeting, even many of those who have stayed cautious for two full years are spouting narratives about “going back to normal” and “living with COVID-19.” This mentality has also translated into policy: The last pandemic restrictions are fading nationwide, and in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden declared that “most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely.” Other rich, highly vaccinated countries are following much the same path. In the U.K., for example, those with COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate. It helps that these countries have more vaccine doses than they know what to do with, and a stockpile of tools to test and treat their residents if and when they get sick.
WebMD

New COVID Infections Up By 46% Across the U.K .

March 11, 2022 In the 2 weeks since England ended COVID-19 restrictions, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are back on the rise -- a reversal of the overall downward trend that had appeared in the last month. The government's own data as well as an independent analysis both...
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
